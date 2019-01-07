Sleaford Mods – “Kebab Spider” Video

The British duo Sleaford Mods don’t ever slow down for too long, churning out EPs and LPs one after another. So it shouldn’t come as too much surprise that even after 2017’s English Tapas and last September’s self-titled EP, Jason Williamson and Andrew Fearn are already back with another one. It’s called Eton Alive and it’s out next month.

Eton Alive is also the first Sleaford release since their departure from Rough Trade; instead, it will come out via Extreme Eating, a new label formed by Williamson and Fearn. Here’s what Williamson had to say about the new project, which fittingly enough reads like a sneering political screed straight out of a Sleaford Mods track:

Eton Alive speaks for itself really. Here we are once again in the middle of another elitist plan being digested slowly as we wait to be turned into feces once more. Some already are, some are dead and the rest of us erode in the belly of prehistoric ideology which depending on our abilities and willingness, assigns to each of us varying levels of comfort that range from horrible to reasonably acceptable, based on contribution. So after the digestive system of the Nobles rejects our inedible bones we exit the Arse Of Rule, we fall into the toilet again and at the mercy of whatever policies are holding order in the shit pipe of this tatty civilization. It is here our flesh regenerates as we rattle into another form, ready, and ripe for order.

Late last year, Williamson and Fearn gave us our first preview of Eton Alive with lead single “Flipside.” Today, they’ve shared another new one called “Kebab Spider.” And if you were already a convert to the Mods’ politicized combo of rap, electronic, and post-punk, you will likely enjoy their new track as well. Williamson shared some background on it: “The accumulation of torment for those that refuse to capitalize solely through mediocre channels and as a result are ejected back onto the concrete. Obscure and under the horror as a giant spider crawls out the crown of their small portion of street meat.” “Kebab Spider” also comes with a video directed by Roger Sargent, in which Williamson endearingly mugs into the camera in a kind of dingy underground club. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Into The Payzone”

02 “Kebab Spider”

03 “Policy Cream”

04 “OBCT”

05 “When You Come Up To Me”

06 “Top It Up”

07 “Flipside”

08 “Subtraction”

09 “Firewall”

10 “Big Burt”

11 “Discourse”

12 “Negative Script”

CREDIT: Roger Sargent

Eton Alive is out 2/22 via Extreme Eating. Pre-order it here on CD or vinyl.