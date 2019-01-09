La Dispute – “FOOTSTEPS AT THE POND” Video

After signing to Epitaph back in September, Michigan’s La Dispute returned last month with the double single “ROSE QUARTZ”/“FULTON STREET I” to promote the forthcoming Panorama, their first proper album since 2014’s Rooms Of The House. Today, they’re dropping follow-up “FOOTSTEPS AT THE POND” along with another animated music video.

The track sees the post-hardcore five-piece lean into their feelings. Jordan Dreyer’s lyrics are battered and chaotic as he recites unfulfilled needs of a past relationship with the usual biting intensity of his spoken word. This time, the accompanying video was animated by London game designer Daisy Fernandez. Rightfully, it has a video game-like feel, as a character navigates an expansive labyrinth to help a white bull find its way out.

Singer Jordan Dreyer offered this quote to The Fader:

Footsteps at the pond. Bootprints in snow on hills sloped downward toward water and toward broken ice. Had that vision all summer in the same place driving back and forth between homes while we were writing. This song is about reckoning with flaws, about letting the best people down, about nearly drowning but for them.

Watch and listen below.

Panorama is out 3/22 via Epitaph. Pre-order it here.