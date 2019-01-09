UNKLE – “Ar.Mour” (Feat. Elliott Power & Miink)

The loose trip-hop collective UNKLE, which orbits around Mo’Wax label founder James Lavelle, are releasing a new album later this year. It’s a continuation of 2017’s The Road: Part 1, and is appropriately titled THE ROAD: PART II / LOST HIGHWAY. It includes “The Other Side,” which came out late last year and features vocals from Editors’ Tom Smith, and a song called “Ar.Mour,” which features Miink and Elliott Power and is out now.

Lavelle has shared a statement on the album, saying that it’s the second part of a trilogy. Here he is:

I started doing a show on Soho Radio in 2018, which made me think about playing records in a different way. It wasn’t about trying to make people dance in a nightclub. It was a breath of fresh air, and about playing a more eclectic mix. The Road: Part II was made in the same way – it’s a mixtape and a journey. You’re in your car, starting in the day and driving into the night. The language of it was to be the ultimate road trip. It’s the mid-part of a trilogy. The first record is like you’re leaving home; you’re naive and on a journey of discovery. There are elements of my early days in there, as well as a bit of everything since. There’s an optimism and excitement to the record, as there was with me having to direct this project alone for the first time. This record is the journey. You’re on the road, out there in the world. There are let downs, highs, lows, love, loss and experiences. The third record to come is basically about coming home; wherever that may be.

Listen to “Ar.Mour” from it below.

THE ROAD: PART II / LOST HIGHWAY is out 3/29 via Songs For The Def.