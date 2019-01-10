Watch Jeff Tweedy Play Kimmel With His Sons, Blake Mills, Liam Finn, & James Elkington

Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy released his great solo album WARM late last year, and he’s kicking off the tour in support of it this week with a residency in LA. To mark the occasion, he stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night to perform one of the album’s best songs with an all-star band.

Performing the warm, empathetic lope “I Know What It’s Like,” Tweedy was joined by (if my eyes don’t deceive me) his son Spencer on drums, his other son Sam on background vocals, Blake Mills and James Elkington on guitar, and Liam Finn on bass. They also performed “Don’t Forget” as an online exclusive.

This was presumably a one-off arrangement for TV — Tweedy’s tour is a proper solo venture, just the man and a guitar, which is its own kind of special experience — but man, I would definitely pay to see this lineup on tour. They lived up to the lofty standard set by Tweedy’s usual band.

Watch the performance below, where you can also find Tweedy’s newly expanded tour itinerary and even a few Wilco dates.

JEFF TWEEDY SOLO:

01/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Largo at the Coronet Theatre [SOLD OUT]

01/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Largo at the Coronet Theatre [SOLD OUT]

01/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Largo at the Coronet Theatre [SOLD OUT]

01/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Largo at the Coronet Theatre [SOLD OUT]

02/27 – Iowa City, IA @ Englert Theatre w/ Buck Meek [SOLD OUT]

02/28 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant w/ Buck Meek [SOLD OUT]

03/01 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Auditorium w/ Buck Meek [SOLD OUT]

03/03 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre w/ Buck Meek

03/04 – Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre w/ Buck Meek [SOLD OUT]

03/07 – Germantown, TN @ Germantown Performing Arts Center w/ Buck Meek

03/08 – Birmingham, AL @ Lyric Theatre w/ Buck Meek [SOLD OUT]

03/09 – Macon, GA @ Hargray Capitol Theatre w/ Buck Meek

03/11 – Ponte Vedra, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall w/ James Elkington [SOLD OUT]

03/12 – Tallahassee, FL @ The Moon w/ James Elkington

03/14 – Tampa, FL @ Tampa Theatre w/ James Elkington

03/15 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ The Parker Playhouse w/ James Elkington

03/17 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live Theatre w/ James Elkington

03/19 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel w/ James Elkington [SOLD OUT]

03/20 – Nashville, TN @ James K. Polk Theater w/ James Elkington

03/21 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre w/ James Elkington

03/31 – Columbus, OH @ Davidson Theatre w/ Buck Meek

04/01 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theater w/ Buck Meek

04/03 – Toronto, ON @ The Queen Elizabeth Theatre w/ Buck Meek

04/04 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Carnegie Lecture Hall of Oakland w/ Buck Meek

04/06 – Boston, MA @ Berklee Performance Center w/ Buck Meek

04/08 – New York, NY @ The Town Hall w/ James Elkington

04/09 – New York, NY @ The Town Hall w/ James Elkington

04/10 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre w/ James Elkington

04/12 – Savannah, GA @ Lucas Theatre for the Arts

04/13 – Decatur, GA @ Amplify Decatur/Decatur Square

04/14 – Chattanooga, TN @ Walker Theatre w/ James Elkington

04/16 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall w/ James Elkington

04/17 – Cincinnati, OH @ Cincinnati Music Hall Ballroom w/ James Elkington

04/18 – Champaign, IL @ Virginia Theatre w/ James Elkington

WILCO:

06/12 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

06/13 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

06/15 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

06/16 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso [SOLD OUT]

06/18 – Lille, FR @ Aeronef Club

06/19 – Rouen, FR @ Le 106

06/20 – La Rochelle, FR @ La Sirene

06/22 – Vitoria-Gasteiz, ES @ Azkena Rock Festival

06/28-30 – North Adams, MA @ Solid Sound Festival

