Watch Jeff Tweedy Play Kimmel With His Sons, Blake Mills, Liam Finn, & James Elkington

Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy released his great solo album WARM late last year, and he’s kicking off the tour in support of it this week with a residency in LA. To mark the occasion, he stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night to perform one of the album’s best songs with an all-star band.
Performing the warm, empathetic lope “I Know What It’s Like,” Tweedy was joined by (if my eyes don’t deceive me) his son Spencer on drums, his other son Sam on background vocals, Blake Mills and James Elkington on guitar, and Liam Finn on bass. They also performed “Don’t Forget” as an online exclusive.
This was presumably a one-off arrangement for TV — Tweedy’s tour is a proper solo venture, just the man and a guitar, which is its own kind of special experience — but man, I would definitely pay to see this lineup on tour. They lived up to the lofty standard set by Tweedy’s usual band.
Watch the performance below, where you can also find Tweedy’s newly expanded tour itinerary and even a few Wilco dates.
JEFF TWEEDY SOLO:
01/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Largo at the Coronet Theatre [SOLD OUT]
01/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Largo at the Coronet Theatre [SOLD OUT]
01/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Largo at the Coronet Theatre [SOLD OUT]
01/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Largo at the Coronet Theatre [SOLD OUT]
02/27 – Iowa City, IA @ Englert Theatre w/ Buck Meek [SOLD OUT]
02/28 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant w/ Buck Meek [SOLD OUT]
03/01 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Auditorium w/ Buck Meek [SOLD OUT]
03/03 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre w/ Buck Meek
03/04 – Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre w/ Buck Meek [SOLD OUT]
03/07 – Germantown, TN @ Germantown Performing Arts Center w/ Buck Meek
03/08 – Birmingham, AL @ Lyric Theatre w/ Buck Meek [SOLD OUT]
03/09 – Macon, GA @ Hargray Capitol Theatre w/ Buck Meek
03/11 – Ponte Vedra, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall w/ James Elkington [SOLD OUT]
03/12 – Tallahassee, FL @ The Moon w/ James Elkington
03/14 – Tampa, FL @ Tampa Theatre w/ James Elkington
03/15 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ The Parker Playhouse w/ James Elkington
03/17 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live Theatre w/ James Elkington
03/19 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel w/ James Elkington [SOLD OUT]
03/20 – Nashville, TN @ James K. Polk Theater w/ James Elkington
03/21 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre w/ James Elkington
03/31 – Columbus, OH @ Davidson Theatre w/ Buck Meek
04/01 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theater w/ Buck Meek
04/03 – Toronto, ON @ The Queen Elizabeth Theatre w/ Buck Meek
04/04 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Carnegie Lecture Hall of Oakland w/ Buck Meek
04/06 – Boston, MA @ Berklee Performance Center w/ Buck Meek
04/08 – New York, NY @ The Town Hall w/ James Elkington
04/09 – New York, NY @ The Town Hall w/ James Elkington
04/10 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre w/ James Elkington
04/12 – Savannah, GA @ Lucas Theatre for the Arts
04/13 – Decatur, GA @ Amplify Decatur/Decatur Square
04/14 – Chattanooga, TN @ Walker Theatre w/ James Elkington
04/16 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall w/ James Elkington
04/17 – Cincinnati, OH @ Cincinnati Music Hall Ballroom w/ James Elkington
04/18 – Champaign, IL @ Virginia Theatre w/ James Elkington
WILCO:
06/12 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
06/13 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
06/15 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
06/16 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso [SOLD OUT]
06/18 – Lille, FR @ Aeronef Club
06/19 – Rouen, FR @ Le 106
06/20 – La Rochelle, FR @ La Sirene
06/22 – Vitoria-Gasteiz, ES @ Azkena Rock Festival
06/28-30 – North Adams, MA @ Solid Sound Festival
WARM is out now on dBpm. Stream or purchase it here.