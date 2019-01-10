Toro Y Moi mastermind Chaz Bundick has had a fascinating, fluid career. In the decade-or-so that he’s been in the public eye, Bundick has moved among different musical worlds: Fractured bedroom-pop, streamlined but idiosyncratic dance music, mutant R&B, fuzzed-up power pop. He always sounds like himself, but he draws on different sources every time, and a trip through his discography is a wild ride. And so the new Toro Y Moi album Outer Peace is striking largely because it sounds (maybe for the first time) mostly like a Toro Y Moi album.

With Outer Peace, Bundick has given us a half-hour of playfully sleek synthpop, pulling in influences from house and R&B and straight-up future-pop. He sings many of his songs through Auto-Tune, which never muffles the bemused silliness in his voice. One song features Abra, the Atlanta goth-soul singer, and another features a “Daft Punk Is Playing At My House” riff where Bundick sings about James Murphy DJing at his house.

Outer Peace is a breezy, fun record that never takes itself too seriously. We’ve already posted the early tracks “Freelance” and “Ordinary Pleasure.” And right now, you can stream the full LP at NPR.

Outer Peace is out 1/18 on Carpark.