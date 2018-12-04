Toro Y Moi have a new album on the way called Outer Peace, due out 1/18. We already heard lead single “Freelance” which we named one of the 5 Best Songs Of The Week back in October. That song describes some of the whiplash of millennial life as Chaz Bear sings about scrolling through endless feeds and staring down at a “black mirror” over a dizzying disco beat.

Today, Bear shared a new Toro single called “Ordinary Pleasure.” This song picks up some of the underlying funk on “Freelance” and runs with it. A rubbery bassline drives this song as Bear laments that it’s, “Always the same as always.” There’s a quiet desperation to the lyrics on “Ordinary Pleasure” made quieter by the fact that the instrumentation is so languid and easy-going. Listen below.

Outer Peace is out 1/18 on Carpark.