Kehlani – “Nights Like This” (Feat. Ty Dolla $ign) Video

Kehlani is starting the new year off with a new song called “Nights Like This” featuring Ty Dolla $ign. The musician had a relatively quiet 2018. She had a feature on Cardi B’s debut album, but otherwise stayed out of the spotlight.

This track is from an upcoming mixtape that’s coming out in February, or at least that’s what Kehlani told Zane Lowe in a Beats 1 interview. That’s apparently just a stepping stone to a new “official album,” the follow-up to 2017’s SweetSexySavage.

“Nights Like This” comes attached to a music video featuring Kehlani building her very own robot to love, one that eventually takes care of her or creepily downloads her into her own body, however you want to read it. Watch and listen below.