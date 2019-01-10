Watch The Trailer For Netflix’s Fyre Fest Doc

The first in a slew of documentaries and fictionalizations about the ill-fated Fyre Festival is scheduled to hit Netflix next week (1/18). It’s called FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, and it was directed by Chris Smith, whose documentary Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond (also with Netflix) got nominated for an Emmy. It’s a competing project with a multi-part series that’s coming to Hulu at some point and potentially a feature film from Seth Rogen and the Lonely Island.

We got a brief teaser of the film last month and now, a week out from its release, we get the official trailer with two-minutes worth of the scaling disaster. It looks like a pretty standard “how the hell did this happen” doc, and we’ll see if it sheds any new light on the funniest festival mishap of the decade (so far!).

Check it out below.