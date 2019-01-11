Astronoid – “A New Color”

Next month, Band To Watch Astronoid are releasing their self-titled sophomore album. It’s the follow-up to 2016’s Air, which we named one of the best metal albums of that year and which led us to declare the Massachusetts-based group one of the best new bands of 2016.

We’ve heard one track from Astronoid already, “I Dream In Lines,” and today they’re sharing another new one called “A New Color.” Here’s what the band’s Brett Boland said about it in a statement:

We knew ‘A New Color’ would open the record as soon as it was written. The mood of this album is much different than Air. This is the closest I’ve been to wearing my heart on my sleeve. It feels real and true. ‘A New Color’ was a pivotal point in the writing process that solidified the direction we wanted to move in and a perfect place to start.

Listen below.

Astronoid is out 2/1 via Blood Music.