PUP Announce New Album With Zine Mailed To Fans

PUP’s last album, The Dream Is Over, was one of the very best albums of 2016. Since then, they’ve appeared in a dad dating simulator and hit the studio with Charly Bliss’ Eva Hendricks. And now, it seems the Toronto punk band have a new album on the way.

PUP announced the news in a zine and 3D comic book mailed to fans this week. The album is called Morbid Stuff, and it’s set to be released on 4/5. And along with photos and games, the zine includes a flexi-disc of a new song called “Kids.” Check out some photos below.