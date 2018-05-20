PUP tweeted a picture of Charly Bliss’ Eva Hendricks in their studio yesterday. They wrote, “you knew we wouldn’t miss a chance to have eva from @charly_bliss sneak into the studio while they’re in toronto for a gig @HorseshoeTavern tonight right??? might still be some tickets left if you’re real lucky!” Could a Charly Bliss PUP collab be on the way? Stay tuned.

you knew we wouldn’t miss a chance to have eva from @charly_bliss sneak into the studio while they’re in toronto for a gig @HorseshoeTavern tonight right??? might still be some tickets left if you’re real lucky! pic.twitter.com/CiwZOR8Rpa — PUP (@puptheband) May 20, 2018

PUP’s The Dream Is Over made out Best Albums Of 2016 list and Charly Bliss’ Guppy was our seventh favorite album of 2017.