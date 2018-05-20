Charly Bliss’ Eva Hendricks Joins PUP In The Studio

CREDIT: Vanessa Heins

PUP tweeted a picture of Charly Bliss’ Eva Hendricks in their studio yesterday. They wrote, “you knew we wouldn’t miss a chance to have eva from @charly_bliss sneak into the studio while they’re in toronto for a gig @HorseshoeTavern tonight right??? might still be some tickets left if you’re real lucky!” Could a Charly Bliss PUP collab be on the way? Stay tuned.

PUP’s The Dream Is Over made out Best Albums Of 2016 list and Charly Bliss’ Guppy was our seventh favorite album of 2017.

Tags: Charly Bliss, Eva Hendricks, Pup