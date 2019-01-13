LCD Soundsystem are gearing up to release their Electric Lady Sessions album. Back in November, they shared a cover of ’80s British new wave band Heaven 17’s “(We Don’t Need This) Fascist Groove Thang.” The track followed their cover of Chic’s “I Want Your Love” and new rendition of American Dream track “Tonite.” Today, frontman James Murphy explained the forthcoming release in an Instagram post.

“There’s a thing we do, or have done historically, where while on tour and in fine fettle as a unit, we go into a studio and just record ourselves live playing a bunch of the stuff we’d been playing on tour for a while, and maybe a cover song,” Murphy wrote. “It has some old songs and some new songs, and a couple of covers from sheffield bands (this wasn’t intentional, but it just worked out that way. we’re not moving to sheffield). nancy sings on one, and al and i do our best phil oakey impressions on another.”

The double album is a live collection featuring classic LCD Soundsystem songs, three covers, and new material from American Dream. Read Murphy’s full message and check out the track list below.

hi there.

there’s a thing we do, or have done historically, where while on tour and in fine fettle as a unit, we go into a studio and just record ourselves live playing a bunch of the stuff we’d been playing on tour for a while, and maybe a cover song. it started with us playing radio sessions at various radio stations, and we often really liked these recordings, as they’re quite different than the records, and then we wound up doing the london sessions in 2010, which we released as a record. so this is one of those.

we recorded this last year at electric lady studios in new york–the big room downstairs–and it was exciting, actually. it’s a good sounding room with a lot of history. hell, lennon and bowie made “fame” there, which was the first 7″ record i (james) bought back in something like 1976.

it has some old songs and some new songs, and a couple of covers from sheffield bands (this wasn’t intentional, but it just worked out that way. we’re not moving to sheffield). nancy sings on one, and al and i do our best phil oakey impressions on another. to be clear, this is not what i would call a “NEW RECORD”. it’s just a compilation of live-in-the-studio stuff that we like to make and have out a la the aforementioned london sessions for anyone who likes that kind of thing. sometimes the best version of a song happens on those. i might argue that the version of “yr city’s a sucker” is better on the london sessions than it is on the LP.

anyway, this thing is out on the 8th of february. it will be on all of the magical streaming services, and if you like vinyl, you can pre-order it over here at DFA: http://store.dfarecords.com

Track listing

01 “Seconds”

02 “american dream”

03 “you wanted a hit”

04 “get innocuous”

05 “call the police”

06 “i used to”

07 “tonite”

08 “home”

09 “I Want Your Love”

10 “emotional haircut”

11 “oh baby”

12 “(We Don’t Need This) Fascist Groove Thang”

LCD Soundsystem Electric Lady Sessions is out 2/8. Pre-order it here.