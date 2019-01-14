It’s been less than a year since Florence + The Machine released their High As Hope album, and Florence Welch doesn’t seem to be the type of artist who works too quickly. But there is already a new Florence + The Machine song out in the world; it made its debut this past weekend as a part of the group’s tremendous live show.

On Saturday, Florence + The Machine started off an Australian tour at Perth’s RAC Arena. And halfway in the show, without any preamble, the band launched into a new song, one that they haven’t played live before. We don’t yet know the title of the song, but according to NME, there’s speculation online that it’s called “Moderation.”

Judging by available video evidence, “Moderation,” if that’s what it’s called, is a classic Florence banger, starting out spare and then building to something grand and raging. And Florence is one hell of a live performer, so she sells it hard. A blurry cell-phone video is probably not the ideal way to experience this song for the first time, but it’s plenty engaging the way it is right now. Check out the fan-made video below.

High As Hope is out now on Republic.