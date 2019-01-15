Tamaryn – “Fits Of Rage”

The New Zealand-born singer-songwriter Tamaryn has just announced a new album, Dreaming The Dark, that will be out in March. It’s her first full-length since 2015’s Cranekiss, and it was produced by and co-written with frequent collaborator Jorge Elbrecht. The duo most recently worked together on the title track for Elbrecht’s solo debut Here Lies early last year.

Cranekiss swung Tamaryn’s gothy shoegaze in the direction of lush, synth-pop electronica. Today’s lead single “Fits Of Rage” extends this newfound sound, combining 80s melodics with her voice’s harder, howling punk inflections. And her lyrics cut into a dark emotional maturity. “I was about to break/ Into a fit of rage/ You can’t deny/ I was so close to you,” goes the chorus. Listen below and check out Dreaming’s tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Angels Of Sweat”

02 “Terrified”

03 “Path To Love”

04 “Fits Of Rage”

05 “Paranoia IV”

06 “Victim Complex”

07 “You’re Adored”

08 “The Jealous Kind”

09 “Dreaming The Dark”

Dreaming The Dark is out 3/22 via DERO Arcade. Pre-order it here.