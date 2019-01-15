Shana Cleveland – “Face Of The Sun”

In the interim between La Luz albums, frontwoman Shana Cleveland is embarking on a new project. She made her solo debut in 2015 as Shana Cleveland & The Sandcastles with the wandering, folky Oh Man, Cover The Ground. And now, she’s gearing up to release Night Of The Worm Moon, this time a bit more stag as just Shana Cleveland.

The album, out in April, draws its inspiration and title from jazz Afro-futurist Sun Ra. Recorded during 2017’s solar eclipse, it’s serene folk infused with a more surreal and cosmic undercurrent. Today’s lead single “Face Of The Sun” captures some of La Luz’s surf-rock haze, yet it’s mellowed out, still vibrant but less splashy. The track wanders into a mysterious western ballad. “This song is about a friend of mine who was in a famous band at a young age and, as the years went on, seemed always in the shadow of that bright time,” Cleveland said in am email. Her voice is velvety, veiled by the lyrics’ burden.

Listen to “Face Of The Sun” and check out the Night Of The Worm Moon tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Don’t Let Me Sleep”

02. “Face Of The Sun”

03. “In Another Realm”

04. “Castle Milk”

05. “Night Of The Worm Moon”

06. “Invisible When The Sun Leaves”

07. “The Fireball”

08. “Solar Creep”

09. “A New Song”

10. “I’ll Never Know”

Night Of The Worm Moon is out 4/5 on Hardly Art. Pre-order it here.