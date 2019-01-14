Toto’s oft-memed, cheesy ’80s hit “Africa” had a bit of a resurgence last year. One Weezer fan ran a viral campaign to get the band to cover the track. It worked and became their biggest hit in years. Toto returned the favor with a cover of Weezer’s “Hash Pipe.” Last month, Pitbull sampled “Africa” in a ridiculous song for the new Aquaman movie. It’s 2019, and I regret to inform you that “Africa” is here to stay. The Namibian artist Max Siedentopf recently set up a sound installation in the coastal Namib Desert that will play “Africa” on a continuous loop. Siedentopf told BBC the audio is powered by solar batteries “to keep Toto going for all eternity.”

The installation is comprised of seven white, rectangular pedestals, each with its own mp3 player. “[I] wanted to pay the song the ultimate homage and physically exhibit ‘Africa’ in Africa,” he explained. “Some [Namibians] love it and some say it’s probably the worst sound installation ever. I think that’s a great compliment.” He hopes it will play in the 55-million-year-old desert for “another 55 million years.” Check out a video of the installation below.