The Drums – “Body Chemistry”

The Drums released Abysmal Thoughts in 2017, the band’s first album as a solo project from Jonny Pierce. Last year, he shared a one-off single called “Meet Me In Mexico.” Today, Pierce announces the Drums’ fifth full-length, Brutalism, and shares its lead single.

“Body Chemistry” modifies their usual indie surf-rock with a funky bassline and electronic flourishes. The vocal melodies lean into a moody cadence a la of Montreal: “Maybe I’m depressed / Maybe I know too much about the world, about myself.”

Pierce expands on the new song in a statement:

For the year prior to writing this song, I had been dealing with an increased feeling of depression. To counter that, I was doing all I could do to try and make myself feel good: implementing all sorts of self-care, going to therapy, eating well, exercising at the gym, taking a step back from partying, and focusing on positive relationships while weeding out the not-so-good ones. I still found myself weighed down with anxiety and depression. This song asks the question: Is this dull, sad feeling in my DNA? Is it part of my gene pool? Can it ever be corrected? I had been confronting some of my most stubborn demons, and I came to realize that confronting doesn’t always mean conquering.

Listen to “Body Chemistry” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Pretty Cloud”

02 “Body Chemistry”

03 “626 Bedford Avenue

04 “Brutalism”

05 “Loner”

06 “I Wanna Go Back”

07 “Kiss It Away”

08 “My Jasp”

09 “Blip Of Joy”

TOUR DATES:

04/24 – Tustin, CA @ Marty’s On Newport

04/26 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

04/27 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

04/29 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

04/30 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

05/01 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

05/02 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theater

05/04 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

05/07 – New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

05/08 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

05/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry at The Fillmore

05/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

05/11 – Washington, D.C. @ The Black Cat

05/13 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

05/14 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

05/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

05/16 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theater

05/01 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

05/18 – Tampa Bay, FL @ The Orpheum

05/20 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

05/21 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Downstairs)

05/22 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

05/23 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

Brutalism is out 4/5 on Anti. Pre-order it here.