The Drums – “Body Chemistry”

The Drums released Abysmal Thoughts in 2017, the band’s first album as a solo project from Jonny Pierce. Last year, he shared a one-off single called “Meet Me In Mexico.” Today, Pierce announces the Drums’ fifth full-length, Brutalism, and shares its lead single.
“Body Chemistry” modifies their usual indie surf-rock with a funky bassline and electronic flourishes. The vocal melodies lean into a moody cadence a la of Montreal: “Maybe I’m depressed / Maybe I know too much about the world, about myself.”
Pierce expands on the new song in a statement:
For the year prior to writing this song, I had been dealing with an increased feeling of depression. To counter that, I was doing all I could do to try and make myself feel good: implementing all sorts of self-care, going to therapy, eating well, exercising at the gym, taking a step back from partying, and focusing on positive relationships while weeding out the not-so-good ones. I still found myself weighed down with anxiety and depression. This song asks the question: Is this dull, sad feeling in my DNA? Is it part of my gene pool? Can it ever be corrected? I had been confronting some of my most stubborn demons, and I came to realize that confronting doesn’t always mean conquering.
Listen to “Body Chemistry” below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Pretty Cloud”
02 “Body Chemistry”
03 “626 Bedford Avenue
04 “Brutalism”
05 “Loner”
06 “I Wanna Go Back”
07 “Kiss It Away”
08 “My Jasp”
09 “Blip Of Joy”
TOUR DATES:
04/24 – Tustin, CA @ Marty’s On Newport
04/26 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace
04/27 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
04/29 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room
04/30 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
05/01 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
05/02 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theater
05/04 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
05/07 – New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge
05/08 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes
05/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry at The Fillmore
05/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
05/11 – Washington, D.C. @ The Black Cat
05/13 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
05/14 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In
05/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
05/16 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theater
05/01 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
05/18 – Tampa Bay, FL @ The Orpheum
05/20 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall
05/21 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Downstairs)
05/22 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
05/23 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
Brutalism is out 4/5 on Anti. Pre-order it here.