Late last year, Karen O, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs frontwoman, and Danger Mouse, the reigning middlebrow producer, announced plans to team up for an album, and they also released the song “Lux Prima.” And today, they’ve unveiled all the details of the album, which turns out to also be called Lux Prima. And they’ve also shared the stomping new song “Woman.”

“Woman” makes for an interesting combination of the two artists’ styles. Musically, it’s a straight-ahead 4/4 rock song, something like what you might hear from a Danger Mouse-affiliated act like Broken Bells, or like something that the Black Keys might’ve put on one of their Danger Mouse-produced albums. But the song also gives Karen O space for the vocal fireworks that she used to bring to Yeah Yeah Yeahs songs so regularly.

In a press release, Karen O says:

“Woman” came like a bolt out of the blue when we were in the studio. We did a first pass where I was blurting unintelligible words and Danger Mouse and I were like “Dang! That was intense. What’s that word I keep saying? Woman.” The atmosphere was volatile with it being just after the election. A lot of people felt helpless like you do when you’re a scared kid looking for assurance that everything is gonna be alright. I like to write songs that anyone can relate to but this one felt especially for the inner child in me that needed the bullies out there to know you don’t fuck with me. I’m a woman now and I’ll protect that inner girl in me from hell and high water.

Below, listen to the song and check out the album’s tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Lux Prima”

02 “Ministry”

03 “Turn The Light”

04 “Woman”

05 “Redeemer”

06 “Drown”

07 “Leopard’s Tongue”

08 “Reveries”

09 “Nox Lumina”

Lux Prima is out 3/15 on BMG.