We last heard from Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Karen O earlier this year when she released “YO! MY SAINT” for a Kenzo campaign. Danger Mouse worked with Parquet Courts on their recent album Wide Awake!. Earlier today, O and Danger Mouse took to Instagram with a newly minted joint account, @KarenOandDangerMouse. They shared one post teasing a few seconds of music. Now, they’ve released a new song, “Lux Prima.” Karen O sings over a beat that transforms from woozy and futuristic to jazzy and glamorous, and back again. It’s as if the cinematic track is soundtracking two different movies. Listen to it below.