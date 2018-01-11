Karen O – “Yo! My Saint” (Feat. Michael Kiwanuka)

In recent months, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs have been busy again, playing their first live shows in years and dropping a reissue of their debut album Fever To Tell. But rather than returning with a new full-band effort, bandleader Karen O has again struck out on her own, releasing a new track called “Yo! My Saint.” The song, a collaboration with the British soul singer/songwriter Michael Kiwanuka, is an atmospheric rock joint that constantly changes. Karen O recorded it for a new short film, also called Yo! My Saint, that was made by the fashion house Kenzo. Here’s the song:

The film itself is mostly built around the song. The Iranian filmmaker Ana Lily Amanpour, who made the movies A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night and The Bad Batch, directed the film, which stars the former Dirty Beaches mastermind Alex Zhang Hungtai and the actress Jessica Henwick, who played Nymeria Sand on Game Of Thrones and Colleen Wing on Iron Fist. In the film, Hungtai is a fashion photographer, and Henwick is a model; together, they have a psychedelic experience. Karen O is in the film, too, playing Hungtai’s assistant. Here’s the film:

A limited-edition 7″ of “Yo! My Saint” is out 1/22; it’ll only be available at Karen O’s website and at Kenzo stores.