Stream Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Previously Unreleased Demo For “Black Tongue”

With all the remakes and sequels being made recently, it’s fair for the “remember when” nostalgic spiral to sometimes take over. Maybe you were there one of the first times Karen O stuck a microphone in her mouth. Perhaps you only know about Yeah Yeah Yeahs because of Lemonade. Either way, the reissue of their legendary debut LP is coming up later this month, and after a career that covers almost two decades, hearing the B-sides and rarities is at the very least a reminder why Fever To Tell was worth listening to in the first place.

So far, we’ve gotten a sneak peak via unreleased tracks “Phone Jam” and “Shake It” as well as details surrounding the upcoming release. Now we get to hear a rough draft of one of the songs that made it onto the original album. Though the “Black Tongue” demo is a tick slower in tempo than what would be released in their debut, it’s almost a Yeah Yeah Yeahs history lesson in less than four minutes. “Black Tongue” has the mic-eating aggression of “Art Star” from their self-titled EP and foreshadows their dancy It’s Blitz! days with the backbeat. Listen below.

Fever To Tell: Deluxe Remastered is out 10/20 via Interscope/UMe. Pre-order it here.