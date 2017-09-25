Yeah Yeah Yeahs – “Phone Jam”

Yeah Yeah Yeahs will play their first public concerts in four years at this fall’s Growlers Six and Sound On Sound festivals. And judging by their recent online activity, it appears they may be reissuing their landmark 2003 debut Fever To Tell. The band has been sharing a bunch of photos from that era on their social media accounts, and just now they’ve posted a six-minute lo-fi recording dubbed “Phone Jam.” The cassette-themed artwork suggests the track dates to June 2002, and the social posts linking to it are hashtagged #FeverToTell with the promise of more info tomorrow. Sure sounds like a reissue to me! While you wait for full details, check out “Phone Jam” below.

We’re still getting a new Yeah Yeah Yeahs album, though, right?