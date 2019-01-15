And The Kids – “No Way Sit Back”

Next month, And The Kids are releasing their third album, When This Life Is Over, their follow-up to 2016’s Friends Share Lovers. Today they’re putting out a new song, “No Way Sit Back,” its second single following “Champagne Ladies.”

This one has a rickety sort of confidence in its first half that builds up to a gliding collapse on the back end, intermingling vocals with a refrain that speaks to a collectivist spirit around something so dispiriting as a generation that’s been set up for failure by everyone that’s come before them: “The world was never made for us.”

Listen below.

When This Life Is Over is out 2/22 via Signature Sounds. Pre-order it here.