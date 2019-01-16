Makthaverskan – “Demands”

We haven’t heard much from the great Swedish indie-poppers Makthaverskan since they released their third album Ill back in 2017. But last week, Weskust, another great Swedish indie-pop band that shares two members with Makthaverskan, sprang back into action with a new song. And now Makthaverskan are following suit.

Today, Makthaverskan have shared “Demands,” the a-side of a new 7″ single out next week. “The songs were recorded during the sessions for our previous album Ill but were put on hold for a while since they didn’t quite fit in with the rest of the material,” the band explain in a post on Facebook. “However we liked the songs too much to just discard them completely and decided that they would fit perfectly with each other on a 7″ single.”

Like much of Makthaverskan’s work, “Demands” splits the difference between soaring indie-pop and angular riff-heavy post-punk. Hopefully, it and the upcoming “Onkel” mean that a new Makthaverskan album is on the way. But for now, you can listen to “Demands” below.

<a href="http://makthaverskan.bandcamp.com/album/demands-onkel" target="_blank">Demands/Onkel by makthaverskan</a>

“Demands” b/w “Onkel” is out 1/25 via Run For Cover.