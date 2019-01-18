YNW Melly – “Mixed Personalities” (Feat. Kanye West) Video

Kanye West’s last two guest appearances were on songs from 6ix9ine and the late XXXTentacion. So maybe it’s progress that his newest collaboration is with a young rapper who, at least as far as we know, has no history of victimizing young women (though he does have a gun charge in his not-too-distant past). West shows up on “Mixed Personalities,” the new single from the 19-year-old South Florida sing-rapper YNW Melly, and he’s in the video, too.

Melly — whose real name, Jamell Demons, is much cooler than his rap name — has been buzzing since the release of his 2018 mixtape I Am You. He’s got a squeaky blues-croon that takes its cues from people like Future, Young Thug, and Kodak Black, and a lot of his lyrics center on emo-style romantic travails. Five months after the release of I Am You, Melly has just come out with the new full-length project We All Shine, and the only guests on it are West and Baton Rouge’s Fredo Bang.

West is on the single “Mixed Personalities.” He didn’t produce the song; the beat came from C-Clip Beatz. And he doesn’t rap on it. He just sings a bit on the hook. In director Cole Bennett’s video, Melly and West hang out with CGI robots and what I guess is Annihilation-esque sentient grass. Below, watch the video and, if you’re curious, stream We All Shine.

We All Shine is out now. And according to recent reports, West has recently been in Miami, working on a possible new album with Melly and with rappers like Lil Wayne, Migos, 2 Chainz, and Tee Grizzley.