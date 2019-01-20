Ja Rule Criticizes New Fyre Festival Documentaries

Netflix and Hulu both released documentaries about the disastrous Fyre Festival this past week. Fyre Fraud and Fyre follow the failed music festival and its co-founders Billy McFarland and Ja Rule. The audience response was generally positive. Ja Rule, on the other hand, had some qualms. He tweeted, “I had an amazing vision to create a festival like NO OTHER!!! I would NEVER SCAM or FRAUD anyone what sense does that make???”

The tweet mimics a moment toward the end of Netflix’s Fyre. McFarland and Ja Rule are on a conference call with the Fyre Festival team after the chaotic event. “That’s not fraud,” Ja Rule insists. He prefers the term “false advertising.” The promo video showed beautiful models on a scenic island and promised performances from Blink-182 and Major Lazer. Instead, attendees got cheese sandwiches and hazard tents.

McFarland was sentenced to six years in prison for his false statements to investors and fraudulent documents. “@Hulu PAID BILLY!!! That money should have went to the ppl in the Bahamas,” Ja Rule wrote in another tweet. “@netflix PAID fuck Jerry who also did all the promo for the festival…the docs clearly have Billy at fault but let’s blame the rapper lmao ok.” Check out all of the tweets below.

I love how ppl watch a doc and think they have all the answers… ‍♂️ — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 20, 2019

I had an amazing vision to create a festival like NO OTHER!!! I would NEVER SCAM or FRAUD anyone what sense does that make??? — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 20, 2019

And you still don’t know shit… https://t.co/W2F3VdankQ — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 20, 2019

@Hulu PAID BILLY!!! That money should have went to the ppl in the Bahamas… @netflix PAID fuck Jerry who also did all the promo for the festival… the docs clearly have Billy at fault but let’s blame the rapper lmao ok… — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 20, 2019