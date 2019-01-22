Chris Cohen – “Green Eyes” Video

For almost two decades, Chris Cohen has quietly had a hand in projects like the Curtains, Ariel Pink’s Haunted Graffiti, Deerhoof, and Cass McCombs. But in recent years, the indie rock sideman has stepped into the spotlight and released two bleary solo records — 2012’s debut Overgrown Path and 2016’s As If Apart. And back in December, when Cohen reemerged with his first new music in two years, the standalone “Edit Out” seemed to promise more of his gauzy psych rock in 2019. Today, he’s back to announce his third venture, Chris Cohen.

The self-titled album unsurprisingly has an autobiographical center, and on today’s single “Green Eyes,” Cohen pines the mysteries of his father and grandfather. His voice sways, hazy and introspective. And the chorus is weighted with existential questioning. The accompanying Alee Peoples-directed video finds a stone-faced Cohen strumming his guitar around a mini golf course.

In an email, Cohen detailed the emotional core of the track:

[It’s about] the men in my family and how they passed their worldview along to each other from great emotional distances. My father and grandfather were full of secrets and longing, which were communicated through everyday actions like driving a car or cooking a meal. We all wanted closeness, but never found it in each other.

Watch and listen below.

Chris Cohen is out 3/29 via Captured Tracks. Pre-order it here.