Chris Cohen – “Edit Out”

Indie stalwart multi-instrumentalist Chris Cohen (former sideman of Ariel Pink’s Haunted Graffiti, Deerhoof, and Cass McCombs) first stepped out from behind the scenes in 2012 his debut album Overgrown Path, which at the time established him as a one of the best new acts in music. He released another strong album, As If Apart, in 2016, which we chatted with him about. Now, Cohen has released his first new music in two years: a warm and weary, jazz-inflected ballad called “Edit Out,” which portends more new music to come in 2019.

The song is slow, lovely and intricate in Cohen’s typical style, which feels like a throwback to introspective ’70s singer-songwriters like Nick Drake or Tim Buckley more than any contemporary indie peer. He’s joined on the track by composer Jay Israelson, who contributes plodding piano, and part-time tUnE-yArDs member Kasey Knudsen, who interjects with nimble saxophones that create smoky, late-night mood of melancholy. It marks the first time Cohen has collaborated in the studio with other musicians on his solo work.

Listen below.

“Edit Out” is out now.