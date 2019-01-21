2 Chainz – “Stay Woke Freestyle”

2 Chainz is back today with “Stay Woke Freestyle.” It begins with sample from Ghost Town DJs’ “My Boo,” and the ensuing beat has lots of noodly keyboard action and plaintive piano chords to go along with the booming drum machines. Our man Tauheed is not as comedic as usual here, opting instead for an inspirational flex about his rise to fame. He does leave room for a few classic 2 Chainz dad zingers on the order of “When I was in a wheelchair I treated it like a lawn chair” and “Hope you don’t think I lost it/ My kids think I’m awesome.”

Listen below.