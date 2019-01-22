Vampire Weekend Share Two-Hour “Harmony Hall” Guitar Loop

If you thought this Vampire Weekend album rollout would be free of wacky hijinks, well, you were wrong! Some quick catch-up: Last week, Ezra Koenig finally revealed some details about the band’s long-awaited fourth album: It has the initials FOTB and two songs from it will be released from it this Thursday. That’ll be followed by two more two-song drops in the subsequent months, leading to a full-album release sometime in April or maybe May.

As revealed by Koenig last week, the first two songs we are getting have the acronyms “HH” and “2021.” That second one is, obviously, just “2021,” but today it’s been revealed that the first stands for “Harmony Hall.” And it’s being teased with a two-hour-long loop of a guitar riff from the latter track in a YouTube video entitled “120 Minutes of Harmony Hall Guitars.” Fitting!

The video comes with a graphic that appears to share some lyrics from the new songs. The phrase “We took a vow in summertime” was also on some VW merch that came out last year.

Check it out below.