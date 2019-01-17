Vampire Weekend Reveal Plans For Double Album, Releasing Two Songs Next Week

Vampire Weekend have finally unveiled some information about their long-awaited fourth studio album. In an Instagram post, Ezra Koenig said that the album’s title has the initials FOTB and that it’s 18 songs and 59 minutes long.

The first two songs will be out next week — they have the initials “hh” and “2021” (presumably that last one is just … “2021”) — and they’ll be followed by two other two-song drops each month until the album is released, which means we’re looking at April for the whole thing, maybe May depending on how much they stretch it. (“Plans can change that’s the plan,” Koenig says in a note.)

He also addresses what some have seen as a long wait for the album by saying it hasn’t really felt like that long since 2013’s Modern Vampires Of The City. “This album didn’t really take any longer to write/record than MVOTC,” he wrote. “We just took more time on the front end to chill. I’ll admit I may have stretched out the mixing/mastering process (aka THE END) a little bit cuz spending half the day with my family & half the day at Ariel’s is my ideal life-rhythm & it’s painful to say goodbye to that rhythm.⁣”

As to whether it counts as a double album at 18 songs and 5 -minutes long, Koenig says “…yes?”:

Here’s the full text of his message: