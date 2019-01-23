FACS – “In Time” Video

FACS, the Chicago experimental rock band featuring former Disappears members Brian Case and Noah Leger plus Cat Power and We Ragazzi’s Alianna Kalaba, made their debut last year with Negative Houses. They’re already releasing a second album this spring called Lifelike, and today we get to hear its lead single.

“In Time” is a noisy, scraping beast of a song that makes wide open space feel claustrophobic. It begins with just drums and some discordant, minimal bass and guitar work. Some blunt vocal outbursts soon emerge to puncture the rhythm, and as the song progresses, flanged-out guitar chords begin to wash over that foundation. Gradually the band builds to a cacophonous sonic pileup without ever losing its steady, measured pace — a display of controlled chaos that manages to be gorgeous and ugly all at once.

The song gets its release today with a video by Josh Ford. Watch below, where you can also find tour dates kicking off tonight in Brooklyn.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Another Country”

02 “In Time”

03 “Xuxa”

04 “Anti-Body”

05 “Loom State”

06 “Total History”

TOUR DATES:

01/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus

01/24 – Greenfield, MA @ Root Cellar

01/25 – Trois-Rivières, QC @ Cafe Frida

01/26 – Montreal, QC @ L’Esco

01/27 – Hamilton, ON @ Casbah

01/28 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe

02/17 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall (supporting Deerhunter)

Lifelike is out 3/29 on Trouble In Mind. Pre-order it here.