James Blake – “Mile High” (Feat. Travis Scott & Metro Boomin) Video

The day before James Blake released his lovestruck new album Assume Form, he shared “Mile High,” a moody, low-slung trap-pop duet with Travis Scott featuring production by superstar beat-maker Metro Boomin. We called the the best song of the week, noting, “Scott turns his depth-charge mutter into an angelic falsetto. Blake turns his angelic falsetto into a depth-charge mutter. And together, they drift off into the astral plane.”

Today Blake releases the “Mile High” music video. It’s directed by Nabil, one of the most accomplished directors in the field, who also worked with Scott on his recent “Yosemite” video. This one is set at the Mile High Cafe in Idyllwild, California, which, by the way, is now hiring cooks and dishwashers.

Watch below.

Assume Form is out now on Republic.