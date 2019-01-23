Conor Oberst & Phoebe Bridgers Tease Better Oblivion Community Center

Over the last month, a project called Better Oblivion Community Center has been building a presence online and in real life via a Twitter account, bench advertising, and a hotline (785-433-5534) that you can call to hear a mysterious recording.

Today, both Conor Oberst and Phoebe Bridgers have attached themselves to the project with retweets from the Better Oblivion Community Center account. And, as Pitchfork points out, a project by that name will be performing on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert tonight and CBS This Morning on Saturday (1/26).

What could it mean!? We’re certainly anticipating it.

Check out a voicemail recording from the Better Oblivion Community Center below.