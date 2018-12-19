The 101 Most Anticipated Albums Of 2019

December is more than half over, and we at Stereogum are just about finished reviewing 2018’s musical highs and lows. Having listed just about every list that can be listed, it’s time set our sights on the future — also in list form, of course. Yes, reader: We are once again counting down next year’s most anticipated albums.

Some of these albums have been announced or teased, either in interviews or with official rollouts. Some are based on… things we’ve heard. Some are educated guesses and/or pure speculation. All would be extremely welcome additions to our 2019 listening rotation.

Dive into the rankings below. In the comments, let us know what we forgot, and debate whether Dear Tommy, Masochism, and whatever My Bloody Valentine are recording will ever materialize.

101 Kanye West – Yandhi (Def Jam, TBD)

100 Club Night – What Life (Tiny Engines, Q1)

99 The Chemical Brothers – No Geography (Astralwerks, Spring)

98 Bob Mould – Sunshine Rock (Merge, 2/8)

97 Tiny Ruins – Olympic Girl (Ba Da Bing/Milk/Marathon Artists/Ursa Minor, 2/1)

96 Amber Mark (Interscope, TBD)

95 Pronoun (Rhyme & Reason, Spring)

94 Disq

93 Cherry Glazerr – Stuffed & Ready (Secretly Canadian, 2/1)

92 FIDLAR – Almost Free (Mom + Pop, 1/25)

91 Mercury Rev – Bobbie Gentry’s The Delta Sweete Revisited (Bella Union, 2/8)

90 HEALTH – VOL. 4::SLAVES OF FEAR (Loma Vista, 2/8)

89 Operators

88 Control Top

87 Better Oblivion Community Center

86 Pedro The Lion – Phoenix (Polyvinyl, 1/18)

85 Tears For Fears

84 Fontaines D.C.

83 Nation Of Language

82 Spielbergs – This Is Not The End (By The Time It Gets Dark, 2/1)

81 American Football – American Football (Polyvinyl, 3/22)

80 Pile

79 The Raconteurs (Third Man, TBD)

78 Czarface – Czarface Meets Ghostface (Get On Down, 2/15)

77 Sir Babygirl – Crush On Me (Father/Daughter, 2/15)

76 Lomelda

75 Lower Dens

74 Royal Trux – White Stuff (Fat Possum, 2/8)

73 Sneaks – Highway Hypnosis (Merge, 1/25)

72 Bristletongue

71 Mark Ronson

70 Toro Y Moi – Outer Peace (Carpark, 1/18)

69 The Strokes

68 Flying Lotus

67 TV On The Radio

66 Archers Of Loaf

65 The Weeknd – Chapter 6 (XO/Republic, TBD)

64 Tamaryn

63 Strand Of Oaks (Dead Oceans, TBD)

62 White Reaper

61 Code Orange

60 Ex Hex

59 Ryan Adams

58 M83

57 Maren Morris

56 Steve Gunn – The Unseen In Between (Matador, 1/18)

55 Hannah Diamond – Reflections (PC Music, TBD)

54 Chance The Rapper

53 Sudan Archives

52 Hum

51 Panda Bear – Buoys (Domino, 2/8)

50 Vagabon

49 Deerhunter – Why Hasn’t Everything Already Disappeared? (4AD, 1/18)

48 Missy Elliott

47 The Hold Steady

46 Hot Chip

45 Open Mike Eagle

44 Hatchie

43 Cass McCombs – Tip Of The Sphere (Anti, 2/8)

42 Girlpool – What Chaos Is Imaginary (Anti, 2/1)

41 Jessica Pratt – Quiet Signs (Mexican Summer, 2/8)

40 Caribou

39 Mannequin Pussy

38 Tierra Whack

37 The Hotelier

36 (Sandy) Alex G

35 Q-Tip – The Last Zulu

34 Sharon Van Etten – Remind Me Tomorrow (Jagjaguwar, 1/18)

33 Rihanna

32 Westerman

31 Empath

30 Liz Phair

29 Run The Jewels

28 PUP

27 Bruce Springsteen

26 Lady Gaga

25 Weyes Blood (Sub Pop)

24 Schoolboy Q

23 Carly Rae Jepsen (604/School Boy/Interscope, TBD)

22 SOPHIE

21 Priests

20 Japanese Breakfast

29 Thom Yorke

18 Vince Staples

17 My Bloody Valentine

16 Chromatics – Dear Tommy (Italians Do It Better, TBD)

15 Lana Del Rey – Norman Fucking Rockwell (Interscope, 3/29)

14 James Blake

13 Jenny Lewis – On The Line (Warner Bros, Spring)

12 Charly Bliss

11 The 1975 – Notes On A Conditional Form (Dirty Hit, TBD)

10 Sleater-Kinney

9 The Cure

8 Danny Brown

7 Bon Iver

6 Grimes (4AD, TBD)

5 Ariana Grande – thank u, next (Republic, TBD)

4 Tame Impala

3 Vampire Weekend (Columbia, TBD)

2 Sky Ferreira – Masochism (Capitol, TBD)