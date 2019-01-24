Bring Me The Horizon – “nihilist blues” (Feat. Grimes)

Grimes has been popping up more and more as a guest artist over the last year — with K-pop group Loona on “love4eva” and with Mindless Self Indulgence’s Jimmy Urine on “The Medicine Does Not Control Me” — and her latest collaboration is with UK alt-metal group Bring Me The Horizon.

They’re releasing a new album, amo, at the end of the week, but today they’ve shared the track that features Grimes’ contribution. It’s called “nihilist blues” and on it Grimes whisper-sings the infamous “light as a feather, still as a board” spell.

Listen to it below.