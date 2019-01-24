Watch HAIM & Emma Stone Lip-Sync The Spice Girls

Late last year, we learned that the Spice Girls — or the non-Posh Spice Girls, anyway — were about to reunite to play some presumably-massive shows. And today brings the news of a contest to go to one of those shows in the grandest manner possible. The three sisters of HAIM and Academy Award winner Emma Stone are using the fundraising platform Omazing to raise money for some charities and to offer a winner the chance to go see the Spice Girls with them.

If you happen to win this contest, you will fly to London, stay in a four-star hotel, ride to the Spice Girls show with Emma Stone and HAIM, and meet the Spice Girls backstage. That all sounds like a whole lot of fun, but we would presumably not post this contest on this website if not for HAIM and Stone’s way of announcing it: Lip-syncing the Spice Girls’ 1997 hit “Stop” while doing the choreography from the video, on a movie set that makes it look like they’re in the video.

This is a fun video, and it gets more fun if you imagine that Emma Stone is really Emma Stone’s character from The Favourite, that she’s figured out a way to time-travel. Witness her bloodthirsty social climb through the ranks of Instagram culture! Watch the video below!

You can join the contest here.