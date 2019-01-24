MUNYA – “It’s All About You”

Over the last year, the Québec-based musician Josie Boivin has put out two EPs in a planned trilogy, and in March she’ll release the final installment. It’s called Blue Pine, named after the fictitious mountain range in Twin Peaks, and it features three new songs, all of which will be packaged together with her other EPs in a self-titled debut collection that’s out on the same day.

We’ve highlighted a couple of tracks over the course of the last few months, including “Hotel Delmano” and “If I’m Gone Tomorrow (It’s Because Of Aliens),” and today MUNYA is sharing Blue Pine’s first single, the warped and psychedelic-y “It’s All About You.” “Gotta be real, gotta be true, I’m going crazy,” Boivin breathes in the chorus. “Can’t see the world I’m walking through/ It’s all about you.”

“It’s about obsession, that feeling when everything you do is about trying to reach a singular goal, an object, or, in my case, love,” Boivin said in a press release. “This song is about my dream — this fantasy and obsession of wanting someone so bad that it hurts and everything I do is for the dream of being together.”

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Blue Pine”

02 “Benjamin”

03 “It’s All About You”

The Blue Pine EP is out 3/8 via Luminelle Recordings. The MUNYA compilation will also be released that day.