MUNYA – “Hotel Delmano”

MUNYA is the project of Québécois musician Josie Boivin, who started making music in earnest after a chance booking at the music festival Pop Montreal. She’s introducing the project with a series of three EPs, each one centered around a different place that’s important to her. The first, North Hatley, was about a village in Québec and came out earlier this year.

Her next EP is called Delmano, and it’s named after the Hotel Delmano, a fancy cocktail bar in Williamsburg. “I’ve come to a point where I try not to judge myself and just allow my ideas come to life through my music,” Boivin said in a press release. “There is a French band named Vendredi sur Mer and I just fell in love with their music video of ‘La Femme à la Peau Bleue.’ I watched it so many times that she entered my dreams, once we were having a drink at Hotel Delmano. The song is about that dream.”

The song certainly evokes a dreamlike atmosphere, and an easy-going breeziness that characterizes the best French pop music. But “Hotel Delmano” has a haunting edge, with hazy apparitions of a woman with blue skin leaving an impression that lasts.

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “If I’m Gone Tomorrow (It’s Because Of Aliens)”

02 “Hotel Delmano”

03 “Some More”

The Delmano EP is out 10/5 via Fat Possum’s Luminelle Recordings imprint. Pre-order it here.