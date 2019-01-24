American Pleasure Club – “what kind of love?”

American Pleasure Club have announced a new album, fucking bliss. It’s technically an old album, recorded by Sam Ray in 2015, before the project’s final album as Teen Suicide, It’s The Big Joyous Celebration, Let’s Stir The Honeypot and last year’s A Whole Fucking Lifetime Of This, but it was the first album that Ray wrote with the APC name in mind.

As Ray explained in an interview with Noisey, the album was put to the side in order to comeback with something a little more brighter and accessible once the pieces of the old Teen Suicide finally came back together. “We were a band again, after many years in the wilderness and void—and everyone involved was finally sober, even if the band itself was much more fractured & scattered than before,” he told Noisey. “The 26 songs [on Honeypot] reflected this an album made by a collective, a lot of friends, instead of a core unit […] This was not an album to be poured over & dissected for clues following a suicide.”

Its lead single, “what kind of love?,” is oppressively dark, beginning off with a buffering start-stop that descends into a swirl of blasted drums and swallowed-up vocals. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “the miserable vision”

02 “what kind of love?

03 “hello grace”

04 “it’s everything to me”

05 “ban this book”

06 “let it go out”

07 “dragged around the lawn”

08 “faith”

fucking bliss is out 3/29 via Run For Cover. Pre-order it here.