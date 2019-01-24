Disq – “Parallel”

Disq is the duo of Isaac deBroux-Slone and Raina Bock, two teenagers and lifelong friends from Wisconsin who record crunchy, tuneful power-pop together. After releasing one album, Disq I, in the summer of 2016 — when they were both still in high school — Disq have gone on to open for the likes of Jay Som, Whitney, Twin Peaks, and Quilt, and now they’re releasing a single via Saddle Creek for the label’s Document series. We’ve already heard the a-side, the winning “Communication,” and today, they’ve shared the b-side.

“Parallel” takes the band’s guitar-driven pop into some more psychedelic territory, its thick, dirgelike groove slowly opening up into floating harmonies and pulsing synth reminiscent of Tame Impala. “Little things are starting to change/ Or maybe I just didn’t notice before,” deBroux-Slone sings, lamenting the dissolution of a relationship. “Do we live side by side?” he asks later. Listen below.

The “Communication” b/w “Parallel” 7″ is out 1/25 on Saddle Creek.