Fiona Apple released her last album, The Idler Wheel, back in 2012. She recently appeared at a a Chris Cornell tribute concert and confirmed there’s new music in the works. Last year, she recorded “I Can’t Wait To Meet You” for the Lullaby Project, which helps pregnant women and new mothers in hospitals, shelters, schools, and prisons make lullabies for their children. Today, she shares a new song with rising pop star King Princess, who previously teased the collab on her Twitter. The song is a modern rendition of Apple’s 1999 track from When The Pawn…. King Princess’ debut EP Make My Bed came out just last year. Listen to “I Know” below.