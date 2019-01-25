A couple of years ago, it probably would’ve been accurate to call Baltimore’s Angel Du$t a hardcore band. Angel Du$t’s members come from hardcore, and they also play in two of the biggest hardcore bands currently going, Turnstile and Trapped Under Ice. (TUI frontman Justice Tripp also leads Angel Du$t, while three Turnstile members, including frontman Brendan Yates, also play in Angel Du$t.) But these days, Angel Du$t are making straight-up hooks-first classic rock, even if they are doing it with a bash-it-out hardcore mentality.

Back in 2016, we made Angel Du$t a Band To Watch. And now they’ve ascended, signing with Turnstile’s label Roadrunner and getting ready to release an album. Late last year, they released two supremely catchy songs, “Big Ass Love” and “Take Away The Pain.” And today, they’ve announced the impending release of their third LP Pretty Buff, and they’ve also shared a couple more jams.

Angel Du$t recorded Pretty Buff in Pennsylvania with star producer Will Yip, and the two new tracks “Bang My Drum” and “On My Way” show a giddy, freewheeling, hook-centric band, one that’s happy to get busy with acoustic guitars and saxophones if that’s what the song needs. “Bang My Drum” also has a video from director Ian Shelton, in which the masked and tracksuited dancer known as Benny Revival forlornly boogies his way through city streets. Below, check out the two songs, the album’s tracklist, and Angel Du$t’s forthcoming tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 “No Fair”

02 “Big Ass Love”

03 “On My Way”

04 “Light Blue”

05 “Biggest Girl”

06 “Push”

07 “Bang My Drum”

08 “Let Me Know”

09 “Want It All”

10 “Where I Am”

11 “Park”

12 “Take Away The Pain”

13 “Five”

TOUR DATES:

2/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

2/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel

3/01 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

3/02 – Hartford, CT @ Webster Theater

3/03 – Syracuse, NY @ Funk N’ Waffles

3/05 – Toronto, ON @ Hard Luck Bar

3/06 – Ferndale, MI @ The Loving Touch

3/07 – Milwaukee, WI @ Colectivo Coffee Lakefront

3/08 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

3/09 – Burnsville, MN @ The Garage

3/11 – St. Louis, MO @ Fubar

3/12 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hoosier Dome

3/13 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

3/14 – Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s

3/15 – Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room

3/16 – College Park, MD @ MilkBoy ArtHouse

3/17 – Asbury Park, NJ @ House Of Independents

3/24 – Seattle, WA @ Vera Project

3/25 – Vancouver, BC @ 333

3/26 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

3/27 – San Francisco, CA @ Thee Parkside

3/28 – San Diego, CA @ Voodoo Room

3/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

3/30 – Mesa, AZ @ Club Red

3/31 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad

4/02 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Studio

4/03 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda

4/04 – Fort Worth, TX @ Ridglea Room

Pretty Buff is out 3/15 on Roadrunner.