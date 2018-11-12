Angel Du$t – “Big Ass Love” & “Take Away The Pain”

Baltimore hardcore supergroup Angel Du$t became a Band To Watch back in 2016 after the release of their supercharged sophomore LP Rock The Fuck On Forever. Today, the five-piece is back to announce their signing to Roadrunner Records, and in celebration, they’re sharing two new surprise singles.
Angel Du$t’s ripping hardcore seems to have emerged even more melodic and sober in 2018. “Big Ass Love” is still loud and fast, hurling forward with layers of percussion and a chunking acoustic guitar. Yet it’s brighter, even cheery. They’ve dropped the fuzz, and Justice Tripp’s lyrics lean into love.
“Take Away The Pain” is enchanting and exposed. It’s sugary hardcore with an excellent dose of saxophone. The single art resurrects their usual jocular humor though, calling back to their 2016 “Headstone” music video about three horny dogs.
Listen to both tracks below. And while you’re at it, check out Angel Du$t’s tour dates alongside Every Time I Die, Turnstile, and Vein.
TOUR DATES:
11/12 Chicago, IL @ The Metro – SOLD OUT
11/13 St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room
11/14 Lawrence, KS @ The Granada Theatre
11/16 Denver, CO @ The Bluebird
11/17 Denver, CO @ The Bluebird – SOLD OUT
11/19 Phoenix, AZ @ Club Red
11/20 San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
11/21 Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
11/23 Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre
11/24 Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent – SOLD OUT
11/25 Tucson, AZ @ 191 O’Toole
11/27 San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
11/28 Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall
12/03 Tampa, FL @ Orpheum
12/04 Lake Park, FL @ Kelsey Theatre
12/05 Jacksonville, FL @ 1904 Music Hall
12/06 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
12/07 Charleston, SC @ The Music Farm
12/08 Greensboro, NC @ Arizona Pete’s
12/09 Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry
12/10 Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
12/11 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer – SOLD OUT
12/12 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
12/13 Cambridge, MA @ The Middle East – SOLD OUT
12/15 Buffalo, NY – ‘Tid The Season @ Buffalo Riverworks* – SOLD OUT
* Festival Date
“Big Ass Love” & “Take Away The Pain” are out now via Roadrunner Records.