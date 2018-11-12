Angel Du$t – “Big Ass Love” & “Take Away The Pain”

Baltimore hardcore supergroup Angel Du$t became a Band To Watch back in 2016 after the release of their supercharged sophomore LP Rock The Fuck On Forever. Today, the five-piece is back to announce their signing to Roadrunner Records, and in celebration, they’re sharing two new surprise singles.

Angel Du$t’s ripping hardcore seems to have emerged even more melodic and sober in 2018. “Big Ass Love” is still loud and fast, hurling forward with layers of percussion and a chunking acoustic guitar. Yet it’s brighter, even cheery. They’ve dropped the fuzz, and Justice Tripp’s lyrics lean into love.

“Take Away The Pain” is enchanting and exposed. It’s sugary hardcore with an excellent dose of saxophone. The single art resurrects their usual jocular humor though, calling back to their 2016 “Headstone” music video about three horny dogs.

Listen to both tracks below. And while you’re at it, check out Angel Du$t’s tour dates alongside Every Time I Die, Turnstile, and Vein.

TOUR DATES:

11/12 Chicago, IL @ The Metro – SOLD OUT

11/13 St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room

11/14 Lawrence, KS @ The Granada Theatre

11/16 Denver, CO @ The Bluebird

11/17 Denver, CO @ The Bluebird – SOLD OUT

11/19 Phoenix, AZ @ Club Red

11/20 San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

11/21 Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

11/23 Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre

11/24 Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent – SOLD OUT

11/25 Tucson, AZ @ 191 O’Toole

11/27 San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

11/28 Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall

12/03 Tampa, FL @ Orpheum

12/04 Lake Park, FL @ Kelsey Theatre

12/05 Jacksonville, FL @ 1904 Music Hall

12/06 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

12/07 Charleston, SC @ The Music Farm

12/08 Greensboro, NC @ Arizona Pete’s

12/09 Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

12/10 Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

12/11 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer – SOLD OUT

12/12 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

12/13 Cambridge, MA @ The Middle East – SOLD OUT

12/15 Buffalo, NY – ‘Tid The Season @ Buffalo Riverworks* – SOLD OUT

* Festival Date

“Big Ass Love” & “Take Away The Pain” are out now via Roadrunner Records.