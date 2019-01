DMX has been released from prison, as TMZ reports.

The rapper, real name Earl Simmons, has been in there since January 2018 after a positive drug test violated the terms of his probation. In March later that year, he was sentenced to a year-long term after pleading guilty to tax fraud.

Last month, DMX’s attorney told TMZ that he plans on restarting his music and film career once he’s out.

Last year, his debut album It’s Dark And Hell Is Hot turned 20.