Watch Billy Joel Play “We Didn’t Start The Fire” B-Side “House Of Blue Light” Live For The First Time Ever

Last night, Billy Joel was doing one of his casual sets at Madison Square Garden — in 2018, Joel celebrated his 100th MSG show — and he broke out a rarity for the first time ever. Joel gave “House Of Blue Light” its live debut. The song was originally released in 1989 as the B-side to the #1 hit “We Didn’t Start The Fire,” but it had never been performed live until now.

“We’re going to try something we’ve never played before,” Joel said before breaking it out. “This may lay like a lox, but we’re gonna give it a shot. Nobody knows this song, not even us. So let’s see if we can pull this off.”

Check out the performance below.