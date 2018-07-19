Watch Bruce Springsteen Join Billy Joel At His 100th MSG Show

For the past five years, New York native Billy Joel has been playing monthly gigs at Madison Square Garden. Last night, he played the venue for the 100th time, 40 years after his first gig there. These residency gigs have featured a lot of special guests, and he marked last night’s special occasion with a very special guest: Bruce Springsteen, who’s been holding down his own New York concert residency nearby on Broadway (one that’s coming to Netflix this December).

Joel and Springsteen are about the same age (69 and 68, respectively), and they rose to fame about the same time. And in recent years, they’ve crossed paths more than a few times. Earlier this year, Joel presented Springsteen with his honorary Tony for Springsteen On Broadway. A couple years before that, a custom motorcycle Joel had built for Springsteen broke down, causing Joel to cover “Born To Run” as a form of apology. And a full decade ago, they performed a joint concert together in support of presidential candidate Barack Obama.

At last night’s MSG gig, they performed together again. This time Joel and his band backed Springsteen on two classics from his Born To Run album, “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out” and “Born To Run” itself. Somebody close to the front of the audience caught some excellent footage of the whole thing, which you can enjoy below.

While you’re here, here’s the full setlist from last night:

“Big Shot”

“My Life”

“The Entertainer”

“Vienna”

“The Downeaster Alexa”

“Half A Mile Away”

“I Will Survive” (Gloria Gaynor cover) (snippet)

“Movin’ Out (Anthony’s Song)”

“Don’t Ask Me Why”

“This Is The Time”

“Allentown”

“New York State Of Mind”

“Zanzibar”

“Sometimes A Fantasy”

“She’s Always A Woman”

“Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out” (with Bruce Springsteen)

“Born To Run” (with Bruce Springsteen)

“Only The Good Die Young”

“River Of Dreams”

“Nessun dorma” (Giacomo Puccini cover)

“Scenes From An Italian Restaurant”

“Piano Man”

ENCORE:

“We Didn’t Start The Fire”

“Uptown Girl”

“It’s Still Rock And Roll To Me”

“You May Be Right”