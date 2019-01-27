Last night, Cardi B performed at the 2019 AVN Awards, an annual show often referred to as the “Oscars of Porn.” She was the first female musical act to perform in the show’s history. Cardi and her backup dancers wore stilettos and blue lingerie for her performance of “Bickenhead” from her 2018 debut album Invasion Of Privacy. Next month, Cardi will take the Grammys stage. Last year, Kanye West creative directed the first-ever Pornhub Awards. Maybe he and Cardi will team up for this year’s. Watch Cardi B’s AVN Awards performance below.