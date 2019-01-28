Martha – “Love Keeps Kicking”

The rousing Durham punks Martha released a new track for the holidays last month, “Heart Is Healing,” and today they’re back to announce a new album, Love Keeps Kicking, which that song is on, and to share its title track and a new music video. The album is the follow-up to 2016’s Blisters In The Pit Of My Heart.

“Love Keeps Kicking” is itchy and restless, with a chorus of voices resounding that love does indeed keep kicking, even if it’s sometimes in the form of “love keeps kicking the shit out of me” and less in the way of a genuine human connection. The video is an elaborate take on an alien invasion, with the alien being a giant foot.

“We wanted to do an old sci-fi alien invasion pastiche and create a threat that no one can outrun, because as the song implies, at some point or another, we all feel the harsh sting of heartbreak,” directors Ben Epstein and David Combs said in a statement. “And what better metaphor is there for the inevitability of a broken heart than the swift kick of a giant disembodied foot? It basically wrote itself.”

Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Heart Is Healing”

02 “Sight For Sore Eyes”

03 “Into This”

04 “Wrestlemania VIII”

05 “Mini Was A Preteen Arsonist”

06 “Love Keeps Kicking”

07 “Brutalism By The River (Arrhythmia)

08 “Orange Juice”

09 “The Void”

10 “Lucy Shone A Light On You”

11 “The Only Letter That You Kept”

Love Keeps Kicking is out 4/5 via Big Scary Monsters/Dirtnap Records. Pre-order it here (UK/EU) or here (US).