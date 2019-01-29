Avey Tare – “Saturdays (Again)” Video

Animal Collective released their strange and colorful double LP Tangerine Reef last year. Today, the band’s Avey Tare, real name Dave Portner, announces a new solo album, Cows On Hourglass Pond, with its lead single and music video. This will be Portner’s third solo album, following 2010’s Down There and 2017’s Eucalyptus; he also released Enter The Slasher House with a project called Avey Tare’s Slasher Flicks in 2014.

This latest project was recorded on a Tascam 48 half-inch reel-to-reel tape machine early last year in Asheville. Its lead single, “Saturdays (Again),” is a woozy jangler that echoes in video director Abby Portner’s psychedelic bovine hallucinations. Billed as a “short story,” the clip involves a series of images imagined as Polaroid photos. “I wanted to try and create what it would look like inside Avey Tare’s new record cover, if you were to step inside and hang out with Dave and the cows in a surreal, colorful landscape,” Abby says in a statement.

Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “What’s The Goodside?”

02 “Eyes On Eyes”

03 “Nostalgia In Lemonade”

04 “Saturdays (Again)”

05 “Chilly Blue”

06 “K.C. Yours”

07 “Our Little Chapter”

08 “Taken Boy”

09 “Remember Mayan”

10 “HORS_”

Cows On Hourglass Pond is out 3/22 via Domino. Pre-order it here.